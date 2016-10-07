Chemical company PPG Industries expects to post Q3 loss

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 Chemical company PPG Industries Inc said it expected to post a loss in the third quarter, its first in 30 quarters, due to charges related to a pension settlement.
The company said it expected a loss of 74 cents-77 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with a profit of $1.52 per share a year earlier.
Reported earnings would include previously disclosed pension settlement charges that totaled $2.31 per share, PPG said on Friday.
The company, which sells paints, coatings and materials, said it expected net sales of about $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing