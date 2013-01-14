REFILE-BRIEF-PPG in discussions with Essilor regarding transitions optical joint venture

Jan 14 Jan 14 PPG Industries Inc
PPG Industries, Inc. ("PPG") is currently in discussions with
Essilor International ("Essilor") relating to the future of
PPG's and Essilor's joint venture, Transitions Optical, a
leading provider of photochromic lenses to optical manufacturers
worldwide and a consolidated subsidiary of PPG. PPG is the
majority shareholder in Transitions Optical, which was formed in
1990, holding a 51 percent interest in the joint venture
companies. Essilor holds the remaining 49 percent interest and
is also the largest customer of Transitions Optical. Transitions
Optical accounted for a substantial portion of the sales and
earnings of PPG's Optical and Specialty Materials reportable
segment in 2012. PPG and Essilor have worked together as
business partners for more than 22 years in connection with
Transitions Optical. PPG believes that both PPG and Essilor have
been important contributors to the success that the Transitions
Optical business has achieved. PPG cannot predict the outcome of
the discussions with Essilor with respect to the future of
Transitions Optical; however, PPG believes that possible
outcomes may include (1) a modification of the current joint
venture structure, (2) a sale of all or a portion of PPG's
interests in Transitions Optical to Essilor, or (3) a sale of
all or a portion of Essilor's interests in Transitions Optical
to PPG. These outcomes may result from a negotiated transaction
or from the exercise of contractual rights that exist between
the parties. Under certain circumstances, which PPG does not
believe have yet occurred, either PPG or Essilor may have the
right to specify a price at which the other party could elect to
sell its interests or buy the first party's interests in one or
more of the Transitions Optical joint venture companies. PPG
also cannot predict the timing of the completion of its
discussions with Essilor but expects that these discussions are
likely to continue over the next several months. There is also
no assurance that the parties' discussions will result in any of
the possible outcomes set forth above. While the discussions
between PPG and Essilor continue, Transitions Optical intends to
continue to operate its business without interruption or change
in customer service. As previously announced, Transitions
Optical is on schedule in expanding its new technology platforms
through major new product introductions globally.
