PPG Industries profit beats on coatings sales

NEW YORK, April 19 Chemical maker PPG Industries
Inc posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit
on strong sales of paints and coatings.
The company posted net income of $13 million, or 8 cents per
share on Thursday, compared with $228 million, or $1.40 per
share, in the year-earlier period.
Earlier this month PPG announced it would lay off 2,000
workers, mostly in Europe, due to weak demand.
Excluding charges related to that restructuring, PPG earned
$1.81 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.69 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.75 billion. Analysts had
expected $3.74 billion.
The results come the same day rival DuPont posted a
jump in quarterly profit, largely due to price hikes.