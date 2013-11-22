版本:
BRIEF-PPL Corp's UK units considered for 'fast tracking'

Nov 22 PPL Corp : * All PPL United Kingdom subsidiaries considered for 'fast tracking' * Based on ofgem's draft determination, co expects no changes to ongoing

earnings ranges provided on July 1 for U.K. regulated business segment * Ofgem has determined that 8-year business plans for all 4 western power

distribution units in UK are suitable for accelerated consideration * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
