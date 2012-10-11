版本:
New Issue-PPL Capital Funding sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 11 PPL Capital Funding Inc on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi, RBC and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PPL CAPITAL FUNDING

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.5 PCT     MATURITY    12/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.843   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.518 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 180 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

