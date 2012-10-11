New Issue-PPL Capital Funding sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 11 PPL Capital Funding Inc on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PPL CAPITAL FUNDING AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.843 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.518 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS