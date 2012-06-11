版本:
New Issue-PPL Capital Funding sells $400 mln notes

Jne 11 PPL Capital Funding Inc on Monday
sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    UBS, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PPL CAPITAL FUNDING	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.668   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.241 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/14/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 265 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

