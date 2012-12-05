版本:
PPR's Redcats sells U.S. Plus-Size business

PARIS Dec 5 French retail group PPR said on Wednesday its Redcats unit had agreed to sell its plus-size fashion business OneStopPlus Group to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.

PPR said that the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013, marked a further step in the group's transformation into a global luxury, sports and lifestyle retailer.

