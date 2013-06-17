版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 23:03 BJT

PPR in talks to buy Richard Mille-industry source

PARIS, June 17 French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal could value Richard Mille at 340-400 million Swiss francs, or 2.5-3 times its expected 2013 revenues of 135 million Swiss francs ($146.60 million), said the source, who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis and Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Mark John)
