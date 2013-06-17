PPR in talks to buy Richard Mille-industry source

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
PARIS, June 17 French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The deal could value Richard Mille at 340-400 million Swiss francs, or 2.5-3 times its expected 2013 revenues of 135 million Swiss francs ($146.60 million), said the source, who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis and Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Mark John)
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
