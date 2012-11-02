New Issue- PQ Corp sells $600 mln in notes

Nov 2PQ Corporation on Thursday sold $600 million of second lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the seal was decreased from the originally planned $720 million. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Jefferies, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PQ CORP AMT $600 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 793 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS