Carlyle to break up PQ to revive $3 billion auction -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 7 Buyout firm Carlyle Group LP
is preparing to break up specialty chemical company PQ
Corp, after efforts to sell the company in its entirety for as
much as $3 billion were not successful, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The new strategy suggests Carlyle prefers to fully divest
the company through an outright sale, rather than an initial
public offering. PQ has already registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in February for a proposed
public offering.
After an auction for the whole company in the first half of
the year did not lead to a transaction, Carlyle now plans to
sell PQ's industrial catalysts business separately from its
performance chemicals and specialty glass materials, the people
said this week.
The catalysts business accounts for about a third of PQ's
value and has attracted interest from Umicore SA, BASF
SE, W.R. Grace & Co and Johnson Matthey Plc
, the people said.
The performance chemicals and specialty glass materials
businesses will be sold as one separate package, likely to
private equity firms, the people added. CCMP Capital Advisors
LLC, a former private equity owner of PQ, has expressed
interest, some of the people said.
All the people asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. Carlyle, Umicore and BASF declined to comment. PQ,
W.R. Grace & Co and Johnson Matthey did not respond to requests
for comment.
Prospective corporate buyers did not want to purchase PQ's
glass materials unit, which makes highway safety marking glass
beads and relies on government infrastructure spending for some
of its business, according to people familiar with the matter.
That was one of the reasons why earlier efforts to sell all of
PQ failed, the people said.
Carlyle acquired Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ for $1.5
billion in 2007 from CCMP and JPMorgan Chase & Co's
private equity arm.
After the acquisition, Carlyle combined the company with
industry peer INEOS Silicas, a division of petrochemical giant
INEOS, to create a global producer of specialty chemicals,
catalysts and engineered glass products.
Carlyle owned 50.6 percent of PQ and INEOS owned 33.7
percent as of the end of September 2013, according to PQ's IPO
registration filing. PQ's management owns the rest.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim in New York, Bernard Orr)