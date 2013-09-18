RPT-UPDATE 1-In China, the Devil doesn't wear Prada

By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 17 The Devil, it seems, wears
anything but Prada in the eyes of Chinese bloggers
determined to expose corrupt government officials flashing
luxury labels way past their pay grades.
Prada is among a few premium brands reporting solid growth
in the world's second largest luxury market even as a government
campaign against conspicuous spending and gift-giving hurts
firms with instantly recognisable brands like LVMH,
Compagnie Financiere Richemont and Kering SA.
The logos on Prada's deluxe leather handbags, wallets and
shoes are, by and large, low-key and these days, discretion is
key in China.
This month, the government jailed a provincial official for
14 years for corruption after pictures of him wearing expensive
watches - including what bloggers said was a Vacheron Constantin
- became a hit on the Internet, earning him the nickname
"Brother Watch".
Richemont owns several leading luxury watch companies
including Vacheron Constantin, Cartier and Piaget, and earlier
this month said demand in China had weakened.
"Some companies, like Richemont, had a lot of exposure to
sectors that have taken a big hit in China this year, especially
luxury watches," said James Roy, senior analyst at China Market
Research Group in Shanghai.
"Many luxury clients here are moving away from more loud or
bling-focused luxury brands like Gucci or Louis Vuitton, towards
things that are a bit more subtle and sophisticated without the
flashy logo," he added.
LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Kering-owned Gucci, which won over
legions of fans with their visibly branded products, have
recently moved away from the logo-look and are now offering more
upmarket leather handbags.
Both companies do not comment on their rivals' performance.
Prada on Tuesday reported a nearly 8 percent increase in net
profit for the six months ended July. The 308 million euros
($411 million) profit slightly lagged the 321.3 million euros
average forecast by five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
"The greater China area (PRC, Hong Kong and Macau) generated
net sales of Euro 396.7 million, contributing significantly to
the development of the Far East market," Prada said in its
earnings statement.
CRACKING CHINA
The shift away from in-your-face luxury brands is most
prominent in big cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, where many
companies have their biggest stores and where customer tastes
are rapidly evolving.
Logos, however, are still very popular in China's vast
interior, where luxury labels are still a novelty, analysts say.
"Prada really offers an alternative to Louis Vuitton and
Gucci from a customer's choice perspective. They are a third
choice, an understated choice for people who stay away from
logos," said Franklin Yao, CEO of Shanghai-based consultancy
SmithStreetSolutions.
Another plus factor for Prada is its pricing - many
handbags and wallets are less expensive than the equally
discreet offerings by Kering-owned Bottega Veneta, whose woven
leather goods are also gaining popularity in China.
"What I am looking for is bags with great quality,
low-profile, which means the logo should be smaller," said Chloe
Chen, a 23-year-old college graduate in Shanghai.
"As for brands, I don't like those known by the majority,
such as Burberry, Gucci, LV. Personally speaking, LV or Gucci
are a little out of fashion."
Other luxury brands that are doing well in China include
jeweller Tiffany & Co., which has benefitted from the
rising demand for diamonds among couples, Burberry Group Plc
and leather goods maker Coach.
Investors sensing the shift in China's luxury market have
also helped propel Prada's shares 8 percent higher so far this
year, beating a 2 percent gain for the benchmark index.
Prada, at 23.6 times forward earnings, is more expensive
than Burberry and LVMH but earnings growth expectations are
higher: on average, analysts expect Prada's earnings to grow a
fifth next year, or about 50 percent quicker than LVMH or
Burberry.
"From a valuation perspective, we maintain that although the
PE does not look appealing, Prada remains the most interesting
stock in the luxury sector from a 'price to growth' point of
view," HSBC wrote in a research note last month.
"Prada is an Asia Super Ten stock."