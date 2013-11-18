Pradaxa antidote works fast, completely in small trial

| Dallas
Dallas Nov 18 An experimental antidote to the
widely used blood clot preventer Pradaxa worked immediately and
completely in an early-stage trial among healthy volunteers,
raising hopes that the drug's blood-thinning effects can be
reversed in emergency situations.
"These are absolutely exciting findings," said Dr. Stephan
Glund, a research executive of privately held Boehringer
Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, the German drugmaker that developed
Pradaxa and is testing the antidote.
Pradaxa, also known as dabigatran, was approved in 2010 to
prevent strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation, an
irregular heartbeat that affects more than 2.5 million American
adults and which raises the risk of stroke fivefold. It works by
blocking thrombin, a blood enzyme involved with clotting.
Pradaxa was the first in a new crop of blood clot and
stroke-prevention drugs meant to replace warfarin, a
half-century-old pill that requires frequent blood monitoring,
carries serious bleeding risks and has dietary and lifestyle
restrictions.
Pradaxa and two newer agents that work differently from the
Boehringer drug - Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson and
Bayer AG, and Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
and Pfizer Inc - are all at least as effective
as warfarin in preventing stroke and are easier to manage.
But unlike warfarin, none of them have antidotes to stop or
prevent dangerous bleeding, such as after a car accident or a
fall, or before emergency surgery. The absence of antidotes has
deterred some doctors from prescribing the newer drugs.
But researchers on Monday said data from a Phase 1 study of
Pradaxa involving almost 150 healthy volunteers suggest a safe
and effective antidote to Pradaxa may be within reach in coming
years.
The antidote is a fragment of a monoclonal antibody, a type
of protein made in living cells, meant to mop up Pradaxa
circulating in the bloodstream.
Volunteers received the antidote through 5-minute
intravenous infusions after taking Pradaxa for four days.
"At the end of the infusion we observed an immediate and
complete reversal" of Pradaxa in terms of the drug's
anti-coagulation effect, Boehringer's Glund said. "It binds
(Pradaxa) and prevents it from having any further action."
Moreover, he said no serious side effects were seen with the
antidote. "It has a very positive safety profile."
The data were presented at the annual scientific sessions of
the American Heart Association in Dallas.
Glund said more and bigger trials will be needed to prove
the antidote's safety and effectiveness. He declined to
speculate when the product might come to market.
Many doctors attending the five-day Dallas meeting said any
approved antidotes would bolster confidence in the use of
Pradaxa, Xarelto, Eliquis and future similar stroke-prevention
drugs.
"Its always easier to prescribe a therapy if you feel you
have a bailout strategy," said Dr. Jonathan Piccini, a
cardiologist with Duke University Medical Center who was not
involved in the Pradaxa study.
Eliquis and Xarelto work by blocking a clotting protein
called Factor Xa. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc is
attempting to develop effective antidotes to Eliquis and
Xarelto.
Portola in May said its experimental antidote, called
PRT4445, caused a rapid and sustained reversal of the
anticoagulant effects of Eliquis. The mid-stage trial also
involved healthy volunteers.