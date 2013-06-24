UPDATE 2-KKR to buy clinical trials firm PRA International

June 24 Funds managed by KKR & Co LP
will buy clinical research group PRA International from Genstar
Capital LLC for an undisclosed amount, PRA said on Monday,
underscoring growing private equity interest in the contract
research industry.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a person familiar
with the matter said the agreed price was around $1.3 billion,
as previously reported by Reuters
"Over the past several years, we have witnessed a dramatic
increase in M&A within the pharma services industry, with 17
moderate-to-large deals occurring over the past four years,"
Sterne Agee analyst Greg Bolan said in a research note.
Clinical research service firms are either being snapped up
by private equity firms willing to pay top dollar or are being
taken public in offerings that attract strong investor demand in
a bet that the pharmaceutical industry, for cost reasons, will
continue to outsource the research needed to get drugs approved
by regulators.
Genstar bought PRA in 2007 for $797 million and put it on
the block earlier this year after failing to sell it in 2011.
The San Francisco-based private equity firm filed for an IPO
for PRA in May, which given the strong equity markets helped
make the sales process more competitive, said Mike Gerardi,
managing director, healthcare investment banking, at Jefferies
LLC, PRA's financial adviser.
The market is now more generous toward such companies. Last
month, Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP raised $947 million
by taking public Quintiles Transnational Holdings, the
world's largest provider of contract research services.
"I consider the IPO market as another bidder ... and a
pretty robust one," Gerardi said.
PRA provides clinical trial services and other research for
pharmaceutical companies in more than 80 countries to help them
win regulatory approval for drugs.
For KKR, PRA marks its second healthcare investment over the
past 12 months. In June 2012, the private equity firm announced
an investment in GenesisCare, an Australia-wide network of
cancer and cardiovascular care centers. Since 1995, KKR has
invested more than $9 billion in healthcare globally.
Latham & Watkins was legal adviser To PRA. Credit Suisse,
UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo were
financial advisers to KKR, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
was legal adviser.