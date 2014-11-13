CORRECTED-PrairieSky Royalty to buy Range Royalty in C$699 mln deal

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 to show the figures
are in Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars)
Nov 13 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, which
was spun off from EnCana Corp earlier this year, said
it would acquire peer Range Royalty Ltd Partnership in a deal
worth C$699 million ($617.9 million).
Both companies own properties in Western Canada and collect
royalties from oil companies operating on these properties.
PrairieSky also said it intends to increase its annual
dividend to C$1.30 per share from C$1.27 per share, once the
deal is completed.
($1 = C$1.1313)
