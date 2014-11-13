CORRECTED-PrairieSky Royalty to buy Range Royalty in C$699 mln deal

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 to show the figures are in Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars)

Nov 13 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, which was spun off from EnCana Corp earlier this year, said it would acquire peer Range Royalty Ltd Partnership in a deal worth C$699 million ($617.9 million).

Both companies own properties in Western Canada and collect royalties from oil companies operating on these properties.

PrairieSky also said it intends to increase its annual dividend to C$1.30 per share from C$1.27 per share, once the deal is completed. ($1 = C$1.1313) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)