Praktiker faces renewed squabbling on funding-report

BERLIN Aug 12 A major investor at Germany's
struggling DIY chain Praktiker has revived her
opposition against management's financing p l an and is pushing
for a new shareholder meeting, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday.
The offer by U.S. investor Anchorage for an 85 million euro
loan at an interest rate of 16 percent is not acceptable, the
newspaper quoted fund manager Isabella De Krassny as saying. De
Krassny represents Praktiker's major shareholders Maseltov and
Semper Constantia.
Praktiker and its major investors including De Krassny
agreed a compromise at a marathon shareholder meeting o n July 4
to stave off bankruptcy.
De Krassny initially contested the plan, but eventually
backed the proposal by Anchorage after management bowed to
demands to replace two supervisory board members with candidates
backed by her.