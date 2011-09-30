Pramerica Real Estate to build 120 mln euro German mall

LONDON, Pramerica Real Estate Investors, a unit of U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc , has entered a 120 million euro ($163 million) joint venture with Herbert Kraemer, owner of developer hkm Management AGM, to build a shopping centre in Germany.

The Luxembourg-based joint venture will buy the site in Boeblingen, located in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, and intends to start construction on the 24,400 square-metre mall in mid-2012 for a 2014 opening, the company said on Friday.

The joint venture is one of a number of partnerships Pramerica has undertaken in Europe. In November last year, it teamed up with Local Shopping REIT Plc to invest up to 100 million pounds ($156 million) in retail properties in the UK.

On Sept. 28, property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said total German mall completions in 2011/12 will fall to their lowest level since 1989/90, even as shopping centre completions across Europe rise by 26 percent. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)