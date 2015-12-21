UPDATE 1-Pratt & Whitney delays some geared turbofan engine deliveries -sources

(Adds details)

PARIS Dec 21 U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney is suffering delays in the delivery of some of its latest generation of engines for narrowbody airliners, two industry sources said on Monday.

The Geared Turbofan engine is about to go into service with the Airbus A320neo, marking a crucial milestone for Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies.

It is also earmarked for other aircraft projects including Bombardier's newly certified CSeries planes.

Although Pratt & Whitney says the engines are meeting or exceeding performance requirements, some glitches surrounding early deliveries have emerged.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways expressed concern over technical restrictions on the early batch of engines, prompting Airbus to switch the first delivery to Lufthansa.

On Monday shares in InterGlobe Aviation, parent of India's IndiGo, fell after it said Airbus had reported a delay in the A320neo for "industrial reasons."

Airbus declined to comment in detail on the delay in supplying the first of more than 500 A320neos ordered by IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share.

But two industry sources said separately there had been delays in deliveries of some new engines from Pratt & Whitney.

Further information on the number of engines involved or the average length of delays was not immediately available.

Pratt & Whitney said its new engine was ready for service.

"We are working very closely with Airbus on the delivery schedule," a spokeswoman said.

"Our engines and the aircraft are certified and are ready for delivery to customers this year," she added.

In Paris Airbus Group shares dipped 0.1 percent in a slightly firmer market.

