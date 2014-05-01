Israel's Wertheimer sells rest of Blades to Pratt & Whitney -report

JERUSALEM May 1 Israeli billionaire Stef
Wertheimer sold its remaining 51 percent stake in Blades
Technology (BTL), a manufacturer of airplane parts, to U.S. jet
engine-maker Pratt & Whitney for hundreds of millions of
shekels, Israeli media said.
Pratt & Whitney is a unit of United Technologies Corp
.
Wertheimer's office and BTL were not available to
immediately comment on the reports from Israeli financial news
websites on Thursday.
Founded in 1968 to supply the Israeli Air Force with spare
parts, BTL has become one of the world's largest manufacturers
of machine blades and vanes for the aerospace and industrial gas
turbine industries. The Globes financial news website said BTL
produces as much as 40 percent of all compressor and turbine
vanes in the world at its plant in northern Israel.
Wertheimer sold toolmaker Iscar in two multi-billion dollar
deals with Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)