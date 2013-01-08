Pratt & Whitney wins contract for Embraer's new E-Jets-source

SAO PAULO Jan 8 Pratt & Whitney has won a deal to supply engines for planemaker Embraer's revamped family of regional E-Jets, an industry source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, edged out the E-Jets' current engine supplier, General Electric Co, as well as Rolls Royce in the bidding.

With approval from its board of directors in coming months, Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, plans to re-engine its E-Jet lineup to offer more fuel-efficient planes beginning in 2018.