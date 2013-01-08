Pratt & Whitney wins contract for Embraer's new E-Jets-source

SAO PAULO Jan 8 Pratt & Whitney has won a deal
to supply engines for planemaker Embraer's revamped
family of regional E-Jets, an industry source with knowledge of
the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
edged out the E-Jets' current engine supplier, General Electric
Co, as well as Rolls Royce in the bidding.
With approval from its board of directors in coming months,
Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker, plans to re-engine its E-Jet lineup to
offer more fuel-efficient planes beginning in 2018.