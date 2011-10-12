UPDATE 1-UTC's Pratt to buy Rolls share of engine venture

* Pratt, Rolls to form venture for midsize planes

* Other IAE partners expected to share in venture

Oct 12 Pratt & Whitney said on Wednesday that it is buying Rolls Royce Holding Plc's (RR.L) share of the International Aero Engines consortium, which produces the engine that powers the Airbus EAD.PA A320 plane family, for $1.5 billion.

Pratt said it intends to offer a portion of the Rolls shares it is buying to other IAE partners: Germany's MTU Aero Engines and Japanese Aero Engines Corp.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), and Britain's Rolls Royce also said they would form a new company in which each partner will hold an equal share to develop new engines for mid-size aircraft. The companies added the venture will focus on high-bypass ratio geared turbofan technology.

Rolls Royce will also make a "modest financial investment" in the geared turbofan engine made by Pratt that is an option for the Airbus A320neo narrowbody program.

Pratt's geared turbofan engine has secured more than 1,000 orders. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Tim Hepher in Paris, editing by Matthew Lewis)