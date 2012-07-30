版本:
New Issue- Praxair sells $500 mln notes

July 30 Praxair Inc on Monday sold $500
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PRAXAIR

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.2 PCT     MATURITY    08/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.785   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.224 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 72 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

