Praxair to buy beverage carbonation business for $1.1 bln

Feb 5 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc said it will acquire NuCO2INC from private equity firm Aurora Capital Group for $1.1 billion in cash to expand its beverage carbonation business.

NuCO2 provides liquid carbon dioxide to retail establishments such as restaurants, convenience stores, taverns, theaters, theme parks, resorts and stadiums in the United States.

The business is expected to generate full-year sales of about $250 million in 2013.
