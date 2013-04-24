版本:
REFILE-Praxair profit falls as Europe sales weaken

April 24 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc reported a 7 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to weak sales in Europe, its third-biggest market.

The company's net profit fell to $391 million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter, from $419 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose more than 1 percent to $2.89 billion.
