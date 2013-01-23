版本:
Praxair profit falls on lower sales in Europe, South America

Jan 23 Praxair Inc, the largest industrial gas supplier in the Americas, reported a slightly lower quarterly profit as weak sales in Europe and South America offset strong sales in Asia.

Profit for the fourth quarter fell to $414 million, or $1.40 cents per share, from $420 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $2.8 billion.

