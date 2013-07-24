版本:
Praxair profit rises on Asia gas sales

July 24 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc reported a higher profit for the second quarter as expansion in Asia helped boost sales and offset weak demand from Europe.

Profit rose to $445 million, or $1.49 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $429 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $3.01 billion.
