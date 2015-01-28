TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged

Jan 28 Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.25 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs

GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ)

SPDR Gold Trust 24,199,961.1 Jan 27 23,902,263.9 Jan 26 297,697.2 1.25% 1,404,401.7

ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 7,386,589.2 Jan 27 7,481,206.8 Jan 26 -94,617.6 -1.26% 214,564.6

COMEX Gold Trust 5,386,650.0 Jan 27 5,386,650.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 204,485.8

ZKB Physical Gold ** 4,493,687.5 Jan 16 4,493,687.5 Jan 16 -- -- 71,143.1

Julius Baer Physical Gold *** 1,673,610.0 Jan 22 1,673,610.0 Jan 22 -- -- 33,350.0

Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,270,757.0 Jan 27 1,270,757.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -29,761.0

ABSA - NewGold ETF 1,085,852.7 Jan 26 1,085,900.4 Jan 23 -47.7 0.00% -20,483.2

ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 763,648.7 Jan 27 763,648.7 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -20,133.6

Total 46,260,756.2 46,057,724.3 203,031.9 0.44% 1,857,567.4

SILVER

iShares Silver Trust 319,314,728.3 Jan 27 319,314,728.3 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -10,249,438.4

ZKB Physical Silver 77,256,141.3 Jan 16 77,256,141.3 Jan 16 -- -- 180,711.2

Sprott Physical Silver 49,287,870.0 Jan 27 49,287,870.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 0.0

ETF Securities silver ex-US 47,384,938.6 Jan 27 47,384,938.6 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 8,479,859.4

ETFS Physical Silver Shares 17,806,171.4 Jan 27 18,100,878.4 Jan 26 -294,707.0 -1.63% -594,745.9

Julius Baer Physical Silver 15,146,990.0 Jan 22 15,146,990.0 Jan 22 -- -- 490,000.0

Total 526,196,839.6 526,491,546.6 -294,707.0 -0.06% -1,693,613.7

PLATINUM

ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,104,236.8 Jan 23 1,104,236.8 Jan 23 -- -- -278.9

ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 494,798.0 Jan 27 494,798.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -19,673.5

ETF Securities platinum ex-US 348,831.0 Jan 27 351,959.7 Jan 26 -3,128.7 -0.89% -5,652.5

ZKB Physical Platinum 277,172.6 Jan 16 277,172.6 Jan 16 -- -- -124.4

Julius Baer Physical Platinum 103,565.0 Jan 22 103,565.0 Jan 22 -- -- 3,820.0

Total 2,328,603.4 2,331,732.1 -3,128.7 -0.13% -21,909.3

PALLADIUM

Standard Bank AfricaPalladium # 701,617.9 Jan 27 697,620.0 Jan 26 3,997.9 0.57% -1,213.7

ABSA - NewPalladium ETF