UPDATE 1-CFTC subpoenaed HSBC Bank USA for documents on metals trading

* CFTC, Dept of Justice request documents on precious metals
* HSBC, other banks named in precious metals lawsuits last
year
(Adds background, detail)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 23 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission issued a subpoena to HSBC Bank USA in January seeking
documents related to the bank's precious metals trading
operations, HSBC said in its annual report and accounts
statement on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice also issued a request to HSBC
Holdings in November seeking documents related to a criminal
antitrust investigation that the DoJ is conducting in relation
to precious metals, it added.
"HSBC is cooperating with the U.S. authorities in their
respective investigations," the bank said. "These matters are at
an early stage."
HSBC was one of a number of banks named in lawsuits filed in
U.S. courts last year alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold,
silver, platinum and palladium prices, plus precious metals
derivatives, during the daily precious metals fixes.
HSBC said in Monday's statement that it filed a response
this month to an amended consolidated class-action complaint
concerning gold that was filed in December 2014, and that it
will respond next month to allegations of silver price fixing.
It did not disclose any details about the response.
The banks involved in production of precious metals
benchmarks, known as the 'fixes', said last year that they would
no longer administer that process.
An electronic daily silver price benchmark is now
administered by Thomson Reuters and CME Group, while the London
Metal Exchange provides twice-daily benchmark platinum and
palladium prices.
ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) will run an electronic
gold price benchmark from March 20 to replace the century-old
London gold fix.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Keith
Weir)