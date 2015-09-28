Swiss watchdog says opens precious metal manipulation probe

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss competition regulator said on Monday it had opened an investigation into possible manipulation of the precious metals market by several major banks.
Switzerland's WEKO watchdog said its investigation, the result of a preliminary probe, was looking at possible collusion of bid/ask spreads in the market by UBS, Julius Baer , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Barclays , Morgan Stanley and Mitsui.
A WEKO spokesman said the investigation would likely conclude in either 2016 or 2017.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.