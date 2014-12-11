版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with Synaptics

Dec 11 Precise Biometrics AB

* Says signs license agreement with Synaptics

* Says agreement makes it possible for Synaptics to include Precise Biometrics fingerprint algorithm in the company's fingerprint sensors and solutions with touch functionality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐