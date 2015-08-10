Buffett bets Precision can deliver long-term as aircraft sales grow

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Aug 10 Warren Buffett's $32.3 billion
deal for Precision Castparts Corp shows his willingness
to overlook repeated operational stumbles at the company to
place a long-term bet on the growth of global air travel.
Buffett usually seeks out companies with strong leadership
and earnings metrics. But Precision, a maker of aerospace and
other parts, has posted lackluster results for the past year,
most recently in late July when it reported an 18 percent
decline in net income for its fiscal first quarter. The company
blamed higher-than-expected costs to ramp up to meet demand from
aircraft makers.
Shares in the company were down nearly 20 percent this year
until the Berkshire bid became public, and the company had a
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, according to Thomson
Reuters data, its lowest P/E ratio since July 2010.
Precision's sales to the oil and power sector - while less
than a fifth of overall revenues - have also suffered in the
past year amid the more than 60 percent drop in oil prices
. That has put pressure on Chief Executive Mark Donegan,
who has held the role for 13 years, to improve results in the
company's core aircraft segment.
Buffett seemed unperturbed by that recent history when
talking about the deal on cable news channel CNBC.
"I was very impressed by Mark, and of course I was impressed
by the company," Buffett said of meeting Donegan at Berkshire
about five weeks ago. Berkshire had held a 3 percent stake in
Precision.
Soon after that meeting, Buffett asked one of his investment
managers, Todd Combs, to contact Precision about a bid. "They
didn't indicate they were particularly receptive, but they also
indicated that they would listen," Buffett said. [ID:
nL3N10L3ST]
Berkshire's acquisition price of $235 a share represents a
21.2 percent premium over Precision's closing price on Friday.
Demand for new civilian aircraft is forecast to grow over
the next several years. Boeing Co in June forecast that
160 million more people would travel by air this year,
indicating a need for 900 new aircraft. Boeing and its
main rival, Airbus, say they expect to deliver more
than 1,300 new aircraft this year. Both companies are pushing
suppliers to support significant increases in the production
rates for their most popular planes.
Roughly 70 percent of Precision's revenues in its last
fiscal year came from selling blades used inside aircraft
engines, bolts and other fasteners that help bind fuselages, and
dozens of other products crucial to an airplane's construction
and maintenance. Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft relies heavily
on Precision's products and technology, as do jet engines built
by General Electric Co and Rolls-Royce.
Most of Precision's sales are to customers in the United
States, continuing a theme Buffett has outlined in the past that
American industry is still worth the investment.
"There is no obvious synergy with the rest of the Berkshire
Hathaway portfolio," Deutsche Bank analyst Miles Walton said.
"This looks like a deal driven by the firm's thinking that they
are getting a large manufacturing firm in the aerospace industry
well off its highs."
One of Precision's top 10 investors, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, shares the view that the company's business is
only "momentarily depressed" given the ramp-up of production in
the global airline industry.
"We think that in 18 months the company would have been
worth $400 per share," the investor said, citing a price 70
percent above Berkshire's acquisition cost.
"It's a classic example of Berkshire buying a depressed
asset at a great price," the investor said. "The shareholders
get cashed out, so they don't get to participate in the upside."
