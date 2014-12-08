UPDATE 1-Precision Drilling expects lower capital spending in 2015

(Adds details, background)
Dec 8 Precision Drilling Corp
said it expected 2015 capital spending to be 44 percent lower
than this year's already lowered budget as a steep fall in oil
prices threaten to render exploration and development project
uneconomic.
Brent crude oil, which has fallen nearly 40 percent since
June, fell to a new five-year low on Monday on forecasts that
oversupply would keep building until next year after OPEC
decided not to cut output.
Precision Drilling, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling
contractor, said it expected to spend C$493 million ($430
million) next year. It also lowered its 2014 capital spending
plans by C$23 million to C$885 million.
The company's capital plan includes the completion and
deployment of 16 previously announced rigs.
"Following the delivery of the 16 rigs, I expect our rig
building activity will be idled until we see an improved
commodity price environment and rising customer new build
demand," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said.
Global oil and gas projects worth more than $150 billion are
likely to be put on hold next year, Reuters reported on
Thursday, citing data from Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc said in October it had
to contract two new rigs at a much lower rate than its previous
lease. Atwood Oceanics Inc delayed delivery of two new
drill ships by six months.
Hercules Offshore Inc said it would cut 15 percent
of its jobs and remove four rigs from its fleet, while
Transocean Ltd expects to retire additional rigs.
Precision, which operates in North America, Asia, Latin
America and North Africa, also said it divested its U.S. coil
tubing assets for C$44 million.
($1 = 1.1443 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)