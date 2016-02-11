Rig contractor Precision Drilling suspends dividend

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp suspended its dividend payments as the company looks to boost its finances to cope with a 70 percent fall in oil prices, which has hurt demand for its onshore rigs.
The company's net loss widened to C$271 million ($194 million), or 93 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$114.0 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 44 percent to C$345 million. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: