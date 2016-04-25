Canada's Precision Drilling posts quarterly loss

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by lower demand for rigs amid a prolonged oil slump.
The company posted a net loss of C$19.9 million ($15.7 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31.
It earned C$24 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 41 percent to C$301.7 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.