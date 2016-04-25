Canada's Precision Drilling posts quarterly loss

April 25 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by lower demand for rigs amid a prolonged oil slump.

The company posted a net loss of C$19.9 million ($15.7 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31.

It earned C$24 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 41 percent to C$301.7 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)