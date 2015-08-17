UPDATE 1-NN Inc to buy Precision Engineered Products for $615 mln

(Adds details)
Aug 17 Metal bearing components maker NN Inc
said it agreed to buy Precision Engineered Products
Holdings Inc for $615 million in cash to expand in medical,
electrical, and aerospace end markets.
Shares of NN Inc, which had a market cap of about $656
million as of Monday close, were up 2.2 percent at $25 in
extended trading.
NN Inc said it expects to finance the deal with available
cash and debt from new fully committed credit facilities.
Precision Engineered Products, which makes precision metal
stampings and metal inserts for medical and surgical industries
and commercial electronics, had sales of about $245.3 million
for the year ended June 30.
About three-fourths of Precision Engineered Products's sales
came from the medical and electrical businesses, NN Inc said.
NN Inc, which also makes precision metal components for the
automotive and commercial vehicle, heating, ventilating, and air
conditioning and fluid power markets, said its expects the deal
to close by the end of October.
The company was advised on the deal by KeyBanc Capital
Markets Inc.
Up to Monday's close of $24.46 on the Nasdaq, the company's
stock had risen about 19 percent this year.
