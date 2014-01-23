版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Precision down in premarket after results

NEW YORK Jan 23 Precision Castparts Corp : * Shares down 2.5 percent in premarket trading after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐