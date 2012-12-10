UPDATE 1-Precision Drilling sees lower 2013 capital expenditure

* Sees 2013 capex of C$485 million
Dec 10 Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's
largest oil and gas drilling contractor, said it expects capital
expenditure to almost halve in 2013 as weak prices continue to
pressure dry-gas drilling.
The company forecast capital expenditure of C$485 million
($490 million) for 2013. It expects to spend about C$920 million
this year.
"Their traditional approach is to spend capex on expansion
and new rigs, if there is already customer demand for it. Given
that we have seen customer demand for new drills move down, it
is not surprising they have gone to a lower capex, higher
cash-flow model for 2013," BMO Capital Markets analyst Michael
Mazar said.
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States fell last week for the second straight week as producers
continue to scale back dry-gas drilling due to soft pricing.
Precision Drilling, which operates about 150 rigs in the
United States and about 200 rigs in Canada, said it will
decommission 52 lower-tier drilling rigs and exit the Tier 3
contract drilling business.
The company said it will take a related charge of between
C$180 million and C$200 million in the fourth quarter.
The company is decommissioning the remainder of its legacy
fleet that is incapable of doing the higher spec-type drilling
or would be prohibitively expensive to upgrade, analyst Mazar
said.
In October, Precision Drilling reported a 53 percent drop in
third-quarter profit as gas firms cut drilling in the face of
weak demand and sliding gas prices.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about C$2
billion, were up almost 2 percent at C$7.40 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.