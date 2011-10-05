UPDATE 2-Precision ups capex again, signs new contracts

(Adds detail on capex, background, drilling rigs)

Oct 5 Precision Drilling hiked its capital spending to C$880 million, as it signed eight new drilling rig contracts.

Canada's largest oil and gas well drilling company started the year with a capital budget of C$405 million, but has raised this several times since, to support the rising demand for its drilling rigs.

In July, it hiked its capital budget to C$841 million, from the C$790 million set in May.

The new rigs will comprise four Super Single rigs for the Canadian market and four Super Triple 1200 rigs for the United States, it said in a statement.

"Precision's Super Series rigs continue to generate a high level of customer interest despite the persistent global economic concerns," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said.

Of the total 38 rigs in the 2011 program, including the eight new contracts, Precision expects to deliver 18 this year, and the remaining 20 next year.

Calgary, Alberta-based Precision expects C$303 million of the capital budget to be carried forward into 2012.

The budget will likely be split into C$790 million for the contract drilling segment and C$90 million for the completion and production services segment, the company said.

Precision's shares closed at C$9.07 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Roshni Menon)