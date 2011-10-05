UPDATE 2-Precision ups capex again, signs new contracts

(Adds detail on capex, background, drilling rigs)
Oct 5 Precision Drilling hiked its
capital spending to C$880 million, as it signed eight new
drilling rig contracts.
Canada's largest oil and gas well drilling company started
the year with a capital budget of C$405 million, but has raised
this several times since, to support the rising demand for its
drilling rigs.
In July, it hiked its capital budget to C$841 million, from
the C$790 million set in May.
The new rigs will comprise four Super Single rigs for the
Canadian market and four Super Triple 1200 rigs for the United
States, it said in a statement.
"Precision's Super Series rigs continue to generate a high
level of customer interest despite the persistent global
economic concerns," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said.
Of the total 38 rigs in the 2011 program, including the
eight new contracts, Precision expects to deliver 18 this year,
and the remaining 20 next year.
Calgary, Alberta-based Precision expects C$303 million of
the capital budget to be carried forward into 2012.
The budget will likely be split into C$790 million for the
contract drilling segment and C$90 million for the completion
and production services segment, the company said.
Precision's shares closed at C$9.07 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane, Roshni Menon)