UPDATE 2-Precision Drilling results miss estimates on warm winter

April 25 Precision Drilling Corp's,
Canada's No. 1 oil and gas driller, quarterly profit narrowly
missed analysts estimates as an unusually warm winter led to
lower rig utilization in the country.
The warm weather in Canada delayed winter season drilling
and the annual spring break-up arrived earlier, resulting in
lower average utilization rates for the quarter, the company
said.
Precision Drilling, which has three-fourths of its rigs
operating in oil wells, echoed the larger trend and said it
expects glut in the natural gas industry to continue until the
gas rig count reaches its bottom over the coming months.
"The gas rig count is a big question right now ... it is
true that the market will be kind of stalled there in terms of
growth, till we see the natural gas rig count bottom,"
Desjardins Securities analyst Jamie Murray said.
Increased use of hydraulic fracturing has ensured that the
oilfield services industry's profit soared in the last few
years, but the efficient extraction method has also created a
glut that has pushed natural gas prices to decade lows.
The low prices have also forced energy companies to move to
liquids-rich regions in Canada and the United States.
Its larger North American peers, such as Halliburton Co
and Schlumberger Ltd, have said the movement out
of natural gas basins would hit the industry in the near term,
even as they posted strong results.
Precision Drilling's first-quarter net income rose to C$111
million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, from C$65.6 million, or
23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 22 percent to C$640.1 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 41 Canadian cents
per share on revenue of C$647.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, drilling margins rose by over C$2,000 per
utilization day both in Canada and the United States from last
year.
Precision Drilling cut its 2012 spending budget by C$150
million to C$975 million, citing deferral of some infrastructure
projects and non-contracted projects and reduced maintenance.
"The market had some concerns about their capital spending
levels and they pulled those back ... that will be viewed
positively," Murray said.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$2.51
billion, were trading down 2 percent at C$9.38 on Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have fallen 15 percent this
year.