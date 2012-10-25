Precision Drilling profit halves on lower demand

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 25 Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest drilling contractor, said third-quarter profit fell 53 percent as reduced oil and gas drilling in North America dented demand for its services.
Net income fell to C$39 million ($39.33 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$83 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to C$485 million.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: