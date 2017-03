Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 11 percent rise in second-quarter profit but cut its adjusted capital expenditure plan for the year.

Net income rose to C$18.3 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, from C$16.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which runs about a quarter of Canada's onshore drilling rigs, rose to C$382 million from C$345.3 million, a year earlier.