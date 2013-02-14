Precision Drilling posts loss on rig decommissioning charges

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, posted a fourth-quarter loss, its first in nine quarters, as it recorded charges related to decommissioning of some of its less-efficient rigs.
The company posted a net loss of C$116 million ($115.7 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$28 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to C$534 million.
The company said in December it would record charges of between C$180 million and C$200 million in the fourth quarter as it decommissioned 52 lower-tier drilling rigs and exited the Tier 3 contract drilling business.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.