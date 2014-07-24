Precision Drilling revenue jumps 25 pct as drilling activity rises

July 24 Precision Drilling Corp ,
Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 25
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher pricing and
drilling activity in North America.
The company posted a loss of C$7 million ($6.5 million), or
2 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30,
after it changed its method of calculating depreciation.
The change reduced earnings by about C$14 million, or 5
Canadian cents per share, the company said.
Precision Drilling reported a profit of C$473,000 -
break-even on a per share basis - a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$475 million from C$379 million.
($1 = 1.0720 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)