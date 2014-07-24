UPDATE 1-Higher rig contracts boost Precision Drilling's revenue

* Raises 2014 capex by 12 pct to C$934 mln
* Average rig count in Canada up by 13 to 53
* Average rig count in U.S. up by 13 to 93
(Adds details from statement, background)
July 24 Precision Drilling Corp ,
Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 25
percent jump in quarterly revenue as its rigs under contract
were at their highest level since 2006.
The company also raised its 2014 capital budget by 12
percent to C$934 million ($871 million), citing strong demand
for its new rigs.
Precision Drilling, which competes with Ensign Energy
Services Inc, Trinidad Drilling Ltd and
Savanna Energy Services Corp, also provides well
completion and production services.
Precision Drilling said it is expanding its rig-building
capacity and expects to deliver three new rigs per month
starting October, and four rigs per month starting 2015, if
customer demand continued at the current pace.
The average rig count in both Canada and U.S rose by 13 to
53 rigs and 93 rigs, respectively.
Precision Drilling, citing industry sources, said U.S.
active land drilling rig count was up about 6 percent from last
year. Canadian active land drilling rig count was up about 18
percent.
The company posted a loss of C$7 million, or 2 Canadian
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, after it
changed its method of calculating depreciation. The change
reduced earnings by about 5 Canadian cents per share.
Precision Drilling had reported a profit of C$473,000 a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to C$475 million from C$379 million.
The company's stock, which has risen 45 percent in the last
12 months, closed at C$14.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0720 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)