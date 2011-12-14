Progesterone helps cut risk of pre-term birth-study

* Analysis adds to evidence that treatment works
* Pregnant women should be screened for risk factors
* Treatment could prevent 45,000 pre-term US births
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Dec 14 Treatment with a gel containing
the hormone progesterone can cut the risk of premature births
by more than 40 percent in women with short cervixes, according
to an analysis released on Wednesday.
The so-called meta-analysis, which pooled published results
of five large clinical trials, showed that treatment with a
vaginal gel helped prevent pre-term births in 42 percent of
women with a short cervix, a key risk factor.
The treatment also cut the rate of breathing problems and
reduced the need for placing the baby on a ventilator, the team
found. The analysis included data from five clinical trials
involving 775 women and 927 babies.
Dr. Roberto Romero, chief of the perinatology research
branch of the National Institutes of Health, said the analysis
"provides compelling evidence" that vaginal progesterone
prevents pre-term birth and reduces rates of death and
hospitalization in babies whose mothers have a short cervix.
Romero and others estimate that routine ultrasound
screening and progesterone treatment for women with a short
cervix could prevent as many as 45,000 pre-term births in the
United States, saving more than $500 million in health costs.
Progesterone is a natural hormone produced by the ovaries
and the placenta, and it has been used for more than 15 years
to help women carry babies to full term after in vitro
fertilization.
Doctors suspect women with a short cervix, the part of the
uterus that opens and shortens during labor, may not have
enough of this hormone, and giving it during pregnancy in a gel
form helps prolong their pregnancies.
The results of this analysis "have the potential to result
in a sea change in obstetrical practice in the U.S. and Europe
and eventually in the rest of the world," said Dr. Thomas
Garite, editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Obstetrics
and Gynecology, which published the study online.
"Prematurity is the leading cause of death and damage for
newly born babies and despite enormous efforts, no impact has
been made in the rate of pre-term birth, which is actually
rising in recent years."
The analysis adds weight to prior studies suggesting that
progesterone helps prevent prematurity.
In April, Romero published a study of the vaginal gel made
by Columbia Laboratories Inc and Watson
Pharmaceuticals Inc showing progesterone treatment cut
premature births by 45 percent in women with a short cervix,
raising hopes for a simple way to prevent premature birth in
these women.
Based on the latest findings, the researchers say pregnant
women should routinely get an ultrasound to detect a short
cervix between 19 and 24 weeks of gestation. Women found to
have a short cervix should be considered for progesterone
therapy.
In the United States, 12.8 percent of babies were born
prematurely in 2008, raising their risk of dying in their first
year and having breathing difficulties, cerebral palsy,
learning disabilities, blindness and deafness.
About 12.9 million births worldwide are pre-term, occurring
before the 37th week of gestation, including 11 million in
Africa and Asia, 900,000 in Latin America and the Caribbean,
and 500,000 each in Europe and the United States.