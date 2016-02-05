Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit to IDEX for $224.2 mln

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc said it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass to U.S. -based IDEX Corp for $224.2 million in cash.
Premier Farnell, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a mini, low-cost computer, said that the deal would help it focus on its core electronics distribution business.
The company also said on Friday that said it expected profit for the year ended Jan. 31 to be broadly in line with its recent guidance. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.