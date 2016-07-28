Avnet offers to buy UK's Premier Farnell for $911 mln

July 28 U.S. electric component distributor Avnet Inc agreed to buy Britain's Premier Farnell Plc for 691 million pounds ($910.7 million) in cash, becoming the second suitor for the mini-computer maker.

The 185-pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 12.5 percent to the Raspberry Pi maker's closing price on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Daetwyler Holding AG had offered to buy Premier Farnell for about 792 million pounds in cash, including debt on June 14. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)