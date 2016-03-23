CORRECTED-Premier Foods rejects second approach from McCormick & Co

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that McCormick
has approached Premier Foods, not made an offer)
March 23 Britain's Premier Foods
rejected a second approach by flavour and seasoning products
maker McCormick & Co to buy the company, saying the
possible offer undervalued the company.
Premier Foods said on Wednesday McCormick's possible offer
of 60 pence per share represented an insufficient premium to its
enterprise value.
Premier also said it signed a cooperation deal with Japan's
Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd that would let Premier
sell Nissin's products in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)