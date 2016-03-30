UPDATE 2-McCormick raises bid proposal for Premier Foods

* McCormick raises proposal to 65p/shr, from 60p

* Premier has rejected two previous proposals

* Premier has signed cooperation deal with Japan's Nissin (Adds equity value, background, share activity, bullet points)

By Martinne Geller and Vidya L Nathan

LONDON, March 30 U.S. spice company McCormick & Co raised its takeover proposal for Premier Foods Plc on Wednesday for the second time, calling on the British food company's board to engage in talks that could lead to a recommended offer.

The new proposal of 65 pence per share aims to break a stalemate that arose last week after Premier refused McCormick's prior offers of 52 pence and 60 pence per share and instead agreed to a cooperation deal with Japanese noodle maker Nissin , sparking criticism from some major shareholders.

At 65 pence, McCormick is valuing Premier's equity at 537 million pounds ($774 million). Including debt and future pension liabilities, McCormick says it represents an enterprise value of 1.51 billion pounds.

The latest proposal is a little over double the stock's closing price on March 23, when the approach was made public.

Spokespeople at Premier were not immediately available to comment, but the maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said last week it would "give careful consideration" to an improved offer that better reflected the board's assessment of the company's underlying value over the long term.

It said the previous approaches "significantly undervalued" it.

Premier's shares, which jumped nearly 9 percent in early trade to 61.5 pence, have been depressed by a large debt load and pension liabilities left over from an acquisition spree.

In addition to the deal with Nissin whereby the Japanese company will sell Premier's products overseas, Nissin bought 17.3 percent of the company from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for 63 pence per share, becoming its largest shareholder.

This led some other major shareholders including Paulson & Co and Standard Life Investments, to criticise the objectivity of Premier's board.

McCormick said its revised proposal was based on "prompt and full engagement" by Premier's board and subject to limited confirmatory due diligence that comprises a review of pensions documentation, current trading and material contracts.

McCormick, known for its spices and Lawry's seasonings, has until April 20 to make a firm offer under British takeover rules.

($1 = 0.6947 pounds) (Editing by Sunil Nair and Mark Potter)