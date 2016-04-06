版本:
Premier Foods says it held "constructive" talks with McCormick

April 6 Britain's Premier Foods Plc said it had held constructive talks with McCormick & Co Inc and that it would meet its main institutional investors over the next few days.

Premier Foods said it had held talks with McCormick about its strategic initiatives and pension plans.

The British company, known for brands such as Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravies and Oxo seasonings, agreed to hold talks with McCormick last week after the U.S. company raised its bid to 65 pence per share. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

