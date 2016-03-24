McCormick may consider higher Premier offer after due diligence

LONDON, March 24 U.S. spice company McCormick
could raise its possible takeover offer for Britain's
Premier Foods following due diligence, the company said
on Thursday.
The statement came after Premier reiterated that McCormick's
60 pence per share approach, worth more than $700 million, was
too low.
McCormick said it was willing to proceed with "limited
confirmatory due diligence" and that it was "disappointed" that
Premier's board was "conducting itself in a way that denies
Premier Foods' shareholders the opportunity to consider" its
offer.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Ben
Hirschler)